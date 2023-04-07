In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Marquez was presented with his first chance to equal Rossi’s record of nine titles. After a unique renewal of his contract with Honda for four more seasons, showcasing the mutual trust between the two, the #93 had his sights set on furthering his already impressive record. However, fate had other plans. During the first round in Jerez, while attempting a historic comeback, Marc suffered a severe highside and was struck by his own bike. The resulting injury was brutal: a fracture in his right humerus. Despite undergoing surgery, Marquez attempted to return to the track just a week later, but after testing himself in free practice, he ultimately decided to step back and reserve himself. Unfortunately, a relapse occurred while at home and he had to undergo another surgery, ending his season prematurely. It was undoubtedly the cruelest injury of the year for the talented rider.