News

Marc Marquez and MotoGP™: an unforgettable decade

by admin
The Repsol Honda star celebrates ten years in the top class: here are his most important moments

On April 7th2013, Lusail International Circuit bore witness to Marc Marquez’ MotoGP™ debut. The Repsol Honda rider demonstrated from his debut in the premier class that he would be anything but ordinary. Standing on the podium for the first time that night, his smile hinted at the revolution to come. What followed over the next decade has made history, defining a new era in the premier class.