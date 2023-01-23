Marcela Mar is one of the most respected and popular actresses in Colombia, for roles such as that of Mayerli Pacheco in Pedro el Escamoso, the novel in which Miguel Varoni rose to fame with his pirulino dance.

Recently, the 43-year-old from Bogota She decided to open her heart and leave an important reflection for her followers on social networks, telling something that she herself mentions having always kept secret.

It was about the explantation of her breast implants, after having presented a case of cellulite for which she ended up in the emergency room, faced with making the decision to change her prostheses or simply remove them after having them for a large part of her life.

This is what the famous confessed, in a video in which she recapitulates her process with this type of surgery and where she showed everything through photographs from when she was just a girl, a teenager and also some magazine covers of which she was protagonist. All this to tell the reasons that had motivated or led her to make the decision to put on a prosthesis and also the repercussions that this had had for her so that a few weeks ago she thought about finally removing them.

“I had prostheses for 25 years, much more than half of my life…the prostheses were removed and I want to share with you some reflections with a few clear images of my life. Since I was a baby I appeared in television commercials and in magazines, I found my passion in acting. My first role was at 12 and then at 19, since then I have been an actress and now a producer.

“Today I open a chapter of my life that I considered private… I grew up in the nineties, a time that was marked by figures like Pamela Anderson, Natalia París and beauty queens. At 18 years old I had a small bust and that’s why I didn’t feel like a woman, I thought that the boys I liked weren’t going to notice me. I developed a terrible insecurity”he confessed.

Marcela Mar spoke of the many times that had to undergo surgery for these prostheses. In addition to the possibility that all this emotionally impacted and decanted into a disease that she confessed to suffering:

“I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis… and for my health I decided to have an explant. I feel very good, today I know that my well-being is the most important thing and I love and accept myself as I am, “she concluded by saying.

Many users of social networks shared messages for the actress and congratulated her for sharing her experience that could help other women.