Marcelo Arévalo and Jean-Julien Rojer fall in the semifinals of the ATP in Japan

The Salvadoran tennis player Marcelo Arévalo and the Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer were eliminated in the semifinals of the ATP 500 in Japan, losing in three sets (6-3, 3-6 and 4-10) against the Australian couple Max Purcell and Rinky Hijikata .

The match, which was played this Saturday, October 21, lasted just over an hour.

In the first set, Arévalo and Rojer took advantage of their rivals’ errors to break in the second game and take a 2-0 lead. With the break assured, they won 6-3 in 32 minutes of play.

For the second set, it was the Australians who would break the 2022 Roland Garros champions’ serve in the “eighth game” to take a 3-6 lead. They finally took the set 3-6 in 35 minutes, forcing the winner to be decided in a “super tie-break.”

In the tiebreaker, it was Purcell and Hijikata who would win the match 4-10 by breaking Arévalo and Rojer’s serve three times.

With the defeat, Marcelo Arévalo and Julien Rojer were once again on the verge of winning a title this season.

Marcelo Arévalo: “It was a very tough match”

At the end of the match, Marcelo Arévalo said that it was a very tough match. “The Australians played very well and we made some mistakes that cost us the game,” he said.

The Salvadoran tennis player said that he is happy with the level of play he has shown in recent months. “We are working very hard and we hope to continue improving to win more titles,” he added.

Jean-Julien Rojer: “We couldn’t take advantage of our opportunities”

For his part, Jean-Julien Rojer said that they were unable to take advantage of their opportunities. “We had a good start in the match, but we couldn’t maintain the level in the second set,” he said.

The Dutch tennis player said that he is proud of the work he has done with Marcelo Arévalo. “We’ve had a great season and we hope to continue like this,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

X

