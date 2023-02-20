The 34-year-old Brazilian had arrived this season from Real Madrid.

Brazilian defender Marcelo has terminated his contract with Olympiacos after negotiations with the leadership of the Athenian team, local media report.

Just five months after his acquisition by the Greek champions, the 34-year-old Brazilian full-back will no longer be part of the squad.

During this period, the former Real Madrid soccer player played 332 minutes in 10 games and scored three goals.

According to the Greek portal Sport24.gr, Marcelo has an offer from another team, which covers him both competitively and financially, although this club is not specified.

Although his acquisition from Real Madrid in September caused a wave of enthusiasm among the team’s fans – some 25,000 turned out for his welcome party at the Karaiskakis stadium – the Brazilian could not find a place at left-back even with Carlos Corberán, nor with Míchel, the current coach of the club.

The contract he had signed was for one year, with the possibility of an extension for another year.

The team from Piraeus, the port of Athens, is the biggest club in Greece, and in the last ten years it has won the Greek league eight times and the Greek Cup three times, a period in which it has only missed three times in the group stage of the Champions League.

They are currently in third place in the helan league, behind Panathinaikos and AEK.

EFE

