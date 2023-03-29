News from Jellyfish.com, March 6 (Reporter Fan Yi)March 5 this year is the 60th anniversary of learning from Lei Feng. In order to further inherit the spirit of Lei Feng and publicize the voluntary spirit of “dedication, friendship, and mutual assistance” to the society, on the morning of that day, the Zhifu District Court responded to the call of the Youth League Committee and the Municipal Civilization Office. Under the deployment of the Communist Youth League Committee, the “Learn from Lei Feng” legal volunteer service activity was carried out in Yantai Cultural Square to carry forward Lei Feng’s spirit with practical actions and pass on the positive energy of the judiciary.

The young officers and police officers of the Zhifu District Court settled down their jobs through legal lectures and handing out leaflets to help facilitate the administration of justice. Focusing on issues of real concern to the people, such as online case filing, litigation risks, anti-pension fraud propaganda, etc., activities such as concentrated publicity, Q&A, etc. were carried out, which were unanimously praised by the masses.

Through this voluntary service activity, the police officers deeply realized that Lei Feng is not only a name, but also a kind of spiritual power. The spirit of “nailing nails” shows new responsibilities and new actions on the new journey, sticks to the original mission with practical actions, and practices justice for the people.



