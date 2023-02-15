It is Wednesday February 15 dozens of citizens took to the streets in Santa Marta for march peacefully contra las reforms of the Government national headed by Gustavo Petro .



The starting point in the capital of the Magdalena was the Rodrigo de Bastidas statue in the Camellón de la Bahía. From there, the demonstrators began to walk the main avenues with white T-shirts, flags of Colombiabugles, megaphones and the national anthem in the background.

José, one of the dealers, told THE REPORTER: “no to the changes to the Police, no to the remodeling from healthno to the reform of the pensionsthat is private money, not public, it is the savings of Colombians”.

Michael Polo Polorepresentative to the Chamber, and the senators of the center Democratic, María Fernanda Cabal and Paloma Valencia, have promoted the opposition protests for this February 15. Throughout the country they have been cited for 10:00 in the morning to express disagreement with the decisions of Gustavo Petro.

