March for peasant rights

More than 10,000 peasants from different rural areas of the municipalities of Neiva, Tello, Baraya and Colombia, toured the streets of the capital opita to demand that the National Government that the peasant delegations be heard at the tables of the peace talks, meanwhile the armed groups asked him to respect his life and his work in the fields.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

A massive peasant demonstration toured the streets of the center of the city of Neiva and concentrated in Parque Santander, in an effort to call attention to the difficult conditions facing the agricultural sector in the region.

Farmers from various municipalities in the department of Huila, such as Tello, Baraya, Colombia, as well as from San Antonio and Vegalarga in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Neiva, joined the peaceful protest.

Diario del Huila had the opportunity to talk with some peasant leaders who support the government of President Petro, who explained the main demands that motivated this mobilization.

The march, which was attended by more than 10,000 peasants, took place in complete normality.

In the first place, farmers seek a reduction in the costs of agricultural inputs, which would allow them to increase their production without suffering economic losses. They also demand to be included in the dialogue tables to advance in the process of the so-called “total peace” promoted by the Government, as well as to participate in the negotiations on the handover of land and the guarantee of a bilateral ceasefire.

the mobilization

The call for this massive march was made by the Community Action Boards (JAC) of the municipalities of northern Huila, who managed to mobilize about 10 peasants concerned about the difficult situation and the needs they face in their communities.

Regardless of the high temperatures, hundreds of peasants marched from 9 am to noon in Neiva. Photos Tatiana Villarreal.

During the demonstration, the peasants demonstrated their determination and unity, carrying banners and chanting slogans in support of their demands.

It is important to note that the mobilization was carried out peacefully and without disturbances, which highlights the urgency of meeting the needs of this important rural community. The municipal authorities were present during the march, providing the necessary guarantees for it to proceed smoothly. The mobilization began at the José Eustasio Rivera Convention Center and ended at Parque Santander.

From different municipalities in the north of Huila, the producers came to march in the city.