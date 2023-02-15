Andree Uribe, the nurse who dreams of being Mayor of Medellín

Andree Uribe, la renowned former health secretary of the Medellín Mayor’s Office in the administration of Daniel Quinteroafter having been mayor in charge for a few weeks, seeks to lead the municipal administration in 2023.

At the march, Andree Uribe gave his opinion on the health reform and why it is essential to transform the provision of the service: “I think it is a necessary reform, we were in debt, We have been suffering for thirty years from a health system with many difficulties from its structure and the reform comes to guarantee health services”.

According to the nursing professional, there are large gaps in the provision of the service “Our system has 98% coverage, which is very good, but another thing is access. In 2022, 1,043,026 complaints were filed against the EPS. What does this tell us? That there are great barriers to accessing the right to health”.

He assures that the current system with intermediations is broken and doomed to failure: “The financial intermediation of the #EPS distorts the system. The State owes the EPS 2.6 billion and the EPS owes hospitals 16 billion. And those 13 billion that are missing? They are indebted hospitals, without supplies, that pay their staff late, some even go bankrupt,” explained the nurse.

Finally, she felt proud that it was a demonstration without violence and sent the following message about the reforms: “This is a peaceful, forceful march that seeks to improve people’s health conditions. The important thing is to tell people that don’t be afraid of change, because the reforms come to solve problems that we have had historically. Health is not a business, it is a right and it must be guaranteed”, pointed out Andree Uribe.