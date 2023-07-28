March of university students ended in a strong confrontation with Esmad in Barranquilla

A confrontation between Esmad agents and university students took place on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 26, outside the Gobernación del Atlántico facilities, in downtown Barranquilla.

The protest was called by students from the Universidad del Atlántico, who decided to march from the higher education campus, at the central headquarters, to the administration. The protesters denounced the non-compliance in payments by the Government and the university, which would be affecting approximately 2,700 young people from stratum 1, 2 and 3.

According to the protesters, supposedly, the resources of the Government are not enough to shelter them and they cannot transfer the resources. In addition, students would be charging the expenses of previous semesters and the one that begins.

According to information from W Radio, a group of students tried to force their way into the facilities, tearing down the fences to take over the administration building, where a first confrontation between private security personnel and civilians began.

Due to the above, the presence of the National Unit for Dialogue and Maintenance of Order (UNDMO) —the former Esmad— had to be requested, which intervened almost immediately on the site using tear gas. In the midst of the event, a guard was injured.

In a video circulating on social networks, the moment was recorded when they used stun bombs and even held a student inside the compound, apparently to be beaten.

Currently, the Universidad del Atlántico has a community of approximately 23,000 students, of these 18,000 (from strata 1, 2 and 3) are sheltered with the resources provided by the Ministry of Education.

However, to shelter the remaining community, $2,519 million would still be missing, of which $1,259 million must be contributed by the Government and the other $1,259 million by the Universidad del Atlántico.

Federation of University Students of the Atlantic denounced violent actions by Esmad

After the serious events, from the Federation of University Students (FEU), they denounced that there was a violent and excessive action by the Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla.

The statement reads that two women were also attacked in the midst of the riots. In addition, “in an action of disrespect and intolerance, the cell phone was taken from the political secretary José Marchena,” among other actions where they assure that the MEBAR did not give space for a peaceful dialogue, but rather violently attacked the students and other population civilian who was at the site.

For their part, and according to the letter published, the students were attributed direct responsibility for the violent reaction of the uniformed officers: “The ombudsman in a revictimization action, confers that the students, in their right to peaceful protest, are the ones who have the responsibility of the violent actions of the public body, La MEBAR”.

In turn, they made a call, alerting local and national authorities, as well as social and political groups, unions and control entities, about possible violations and violations of Human Rights in the department of Atlántico.

“Faced with this situation, we carry out the activation of early warning before the social, union, political, popular authorities, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, Human Rights organizations, and state and intergovernmental institutions, and in general to the national and international community, about the possible violations and violations of human rights in the department of Atlántico”, reads the document.

Finally, so far, the Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla or any entity in charge has ruled on the matter. with Infobae

