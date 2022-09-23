Listen to the audio version of the article

The harrowing search is over: the body of little Mattia Luconi, 8 years old, lost on 15 September last after a flood with water bombs that scourged large areas of the Marche, was found in a field adjacent to the Nevola river, in Castelleone di Suasa. The owner of the land gave the alarm to the Carabinieri. The remains are in an advanced state of decomposition. An autopsy and DNA examination will be required for identification, which the Prosecutor has already ordered.

The body was recovered in Trecastelli, where the flood in mid-September caused a victim, several kilometers away from the point where the car with Mattia and his mother on board was overwhelmed by the water.

“I know it’s impossible to find him alive but at least I want a grave to cry on.” So Mattia’s mother, Silvia Mereu, turned to the reporters at the point where the searches for her son were concentrated in the same moments when the baby’s body was found in a different area. The woman had arrived at the point where the rescuers were looking for the baby just to ask that the searches not stop.