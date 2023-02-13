A very hectic week begins with the marches and sit-ins, some in favor and others against the reforms proposed by the government of President Gustavo Petro.

Although the official information about these marches is very little, through social networks and digital media different concentrations have been called for Monday the 13th, Tuesday the 14th and Wednesday the 15th of February throughout the country.

Monday February 13:

In Medellín, citizen organizations have called for a concentration in the Parque de las Luces, starting at 10:00 a.m.

For its part, in Bogotá a concentration has been called at the National University (Calle 26).

Tuesday February 14:

Marches in favor of the reforms proposed by the President of the Republic are called for this day. Some of them are:

Bogotá: Starting at 10:00 am, march from the National Park to the Plaza de Bolívar.

Later, at 3:00 pm, concentration in the Plaza de Bolivar.

Medellín: At 9:00 am, march from Los Pies Descalzos park to Los Deseos park.

Cali: Starting at 8:00 a.m., a march begins in the sector of the Ferrocarril roundabout towards Banderas Park.

Neiva: A march is called at 8:00 am, from the El Tizón road interchange to Santander Park.

Popayán: At 9:00 am, march from the San José hospital to the Francisco José de Caldas park.

Sincelejo: From 8:30 am, march from the transport terminal to Santander Park.

Villavicencio: At 8:00 am, concentration in the Los Libertadores park.

Granada (Meta): 8:00 am, concentration in the main park.

Wednesday February 15:

For this day, the possible realization of 17 public demonstration activities (11 rallies, 3 marches, 2 blockades and one mobilization) is expected in 15 municipalities of 12 departments, as a rejection of the decisions of the national government.

So far, the confirmed routes are:

Medellín: Gathering at the Pablo Tobón Uribe Theater and subsequent tour of Avenida La Playa, Avenida Oriental, Calle San Juan and Parque de las Luces.

Barranquilla: March from the North Terminal towards the Barranquilla bridge.

Manizales: Concentration in the Plaza de Bolívar.

Last update: February 12, 2023 (10:30 pm)