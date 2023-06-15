Marco Antonio Merchán assumed as the new bishop of the Diocese of Neiva

Today Monsignor Merchán Ladino, who served as head of the Diocese of Vélez, was assumed as the new bishop of the Diocese of Neiva.

Through the social networks of the Diocese of Neiva, the new bishop of Neiva was welcomed, who arrives to replace Monsignor Froilán Casas. The news had been released in the month of April but only until today did he assume his new position in the Church.

Monsignor Merchán Ladino, was born on April 28, 1970 in the municipality of Monguí (Boyacá), Bishop Merchán Ladino completed his philosophical and theological training at the Conciliar Seminary of the Archdiocese of Tunja. He was ordained a priest in 1996 and obtained a Licentiate in Philosophy and Religious Sciences from the Universidad Santo Tomás in Bogotá. Subsequently, he obtained a Doctorate in Canon Law at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome.

During his ministry, Bishop Merchán Ladino has held various positions in the Diocese of Duitama-Sogamoso, including that of Parochial Vicar at Nuestra Señora de Chiquinquirá in Sogamoso, Chaplain and Professor at the “Guillermo León Valencia Integrated Institute” and Parish Priest of Our Lady of the Rosary in Sogamoso. He has also been Vicar General of the Diocese of Duitama-Sogamoso and Pastor at the Cathedral of San Lorenzo de Duitama.

In 2016, Pope Francis appointed him Bishop of Vélez, a position he has held until his appointment as Bishop of Neiva. Monsignor Merchán Ladino was presented in his new position and addressed the media.

“I want to know, listen and make the wisest and most prudent decisions of course with discernment,” said the monsignor.