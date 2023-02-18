12
- Marcos Jr.: Philippines ‘will never lose an inch’ of territory Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Little Marcos emphasized at the military school event: Never let the Philippines lose an inch of territory Lianhe Zaobao
- The tension in the South China Sea is tense, and the Philippine president vows to “not give up an inch” | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- South China Sea dispute heats up, Marcos Jr. stresses that the Philippines will never lose an inch of territory 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- Chinese Coast Guard Laser Attacks Little Marcos: China has been warned not to activate US-Philippines joint defense Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News