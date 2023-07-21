Mardan: Handmade fans that are gifted to brides

The Jandi area of ​​Takht Bahi Tehsil of Mardan District is known for its beautiful traditional hand woven feathers.

Most of the women here are engaged in this profession, producing 100 to 150 hand fans every day.

Electric fans and air conditioners have reduced the use of these fans.

However, the women of Jandi still keep this old tradition alive.

Mirza Khan, a shopkeeper in Jundi, said that making these feathers is quite laborious work as they are made by hand.

He said that these fans are made from the dry leaves of some other plants apart from palm.

‘Hand fans made from palm leaves are stronger and more durable.’

Mirza says that the women here are more involved in the production of handmade feathers, which they make at home.

He said that apart from hand fans, baskets are also made from palm leaves to keep hats and bread warm.

He said that hand fans are of two types, i.e. plain and colorful, decorated with bull boots and mirrors.

‘Girls are also given the same hand fans in dowry, which are specially made.’

