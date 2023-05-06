Mardan Jalsa: PTI worker killed on charges of blasphemy

According to the police, in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Saturday, a worker was killed by other workers in a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf allegedly on the charge of blasphemy.

Mardan District Police Chief Najib-ur-Rehman told Independent Urdu that the incident took place in the evening when the PTI was holding a rally against inflation and other issues in Sawaldhir area of ​​Mardan.

He said, “The victim had joined the PTI today and while giving the closing prayer after the speech during the rally, he used some words which according to the crowd were blasphemous.”

According to Najeebur Rehman, the victim was then surrounded by the workers and beaten to death in a narrow street.

He said, ‘After killing, the workers were trying to mutilate the body of the deceased, but the body was taken into custody by the police.’

He said that during the incident, the police tried to save the victim but could not do anything in front of the crowd.

The police official further said that the tension still persists in the area and the police have started legal proceedings while they will also meet the relatives of the deceased in this regard.

A Mardan police official, on the condition of anonymity, told Independent Urdu that 400 to 500 people were involved in the mob and during the rally, they took the victim in a trap and beat him to death.

In a video of the incident, it can be seen that the policemen and some people in the crowd are raising voices not to kill the victim.

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan described the incident as unpleasant and sad and said that political meetings should be limited to political statements.

He appealed to the public not to take the law into their hands and let the law take its course in such cases.

In the statement, the Chief Minister said that in the context of the incident, the role of the Ulama is very important.

Earlier, in 2017, a student named Mashal Khan was killed in Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan by a mob accusing him of blasphemy, in which some of the accused were also punished.