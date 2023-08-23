Mare Cevallos: “If something happens to me, you already know whose fault it is”

The actress Mare Cevallos used social networks to defend her position in the field of politics

She indicated that despite not being a follower of any party, she was attracted by the security plan that candidate Jan Topic had put forward.

However, Topic reached fourth place in the presidential election on August 20.

She said that this is something she doesn’t regret. She also mentioned that exposing who she chooses should not be a reason to receive criticism since everyone is free to do what they see fit.

Those who will face each other for the presidency of Ecuador will be Luisa González and Daniel Noboa.

Mare said that she already knows who she is going to give her vote to.

“The only thing I want is for the robolution not to return,” referring to the political organization that sponsors González.

Mare made harsh statements and stated that when the leader of this party, Rafael Correa, governed the country, she and her family experienced “many ugly things.”

He mentioned that his mother, María Mercedes Cuesta, received threats; that her grandmother was attacked and that she and her brother received death threats.

This, he indicated, due to the fact that his mother was a journalist.

The actress went further and declared that, according to her, whoever is not a follower of this organization “either dies or is threatened.”

“If something happens to me, they already know whose fault it is,” he continued.

She defended her position and said that for this reason those who follow her should not be disappointed. “That has nothing to do with my artistic career or my personality,” she continued.

He clarified that by not being in favor of a certain candidate, he is not inciting hatred.

Mare also defended herself from the harsh comments made about her by the followers of the presidential candidate.

Finally, he said that all he wants is to live in peace with his family.

