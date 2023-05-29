Home » Marero burned his gang tattoos to avoid capture
Gang members are resorting to new methods to try to evade Salvadoran justice, risking being executed by their own comrades.

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported that they captured a dangerous gang member, in the Miranda 2 neighborhood, in Ilobasco, Cabañas.

The subject was identified as being identified as Alber Javier Muñoz Martínez, aka Popeye. He has a criminal record since 2010 for illegal groups.

To evade law enforcement authorities, Popeye got artistic tattoos to hide those linking him to the 18 Sureños gang.

The criminal had an 18 tattooed on his shoulder, but for fear of being arrested and sentenced to 20 years in prison, he hid them with other designs.

This case demonstrates the desperation of the terrorists to avoid being arrested, and that they are willing to die at the hands of their same comrades for hiding their tattoos.

