Home » Marero hid in a motel in Santa Tecla to flee the War Against Gangs
News

Marero hid in a motel in Santa Tecla to flee the War Against Gangs

by admin
Marero hid in a motel in Santa Tecla to flee the War Against Gangs

Mario Antonio Gutiérrez Arcia, alias “Lágrima” or “Baracus”, is a terrorist from 18S, who was hiding in a motel in Santa Tecla, in La Libertad, trying to escape the War Against Gangs.

According to the authorities’ report, this criminal has a criminal record since 2005 for the crimes of: aggravated homicide, injuries and terrorist organizations.

In addition, the homeboy’s function was to move the gang’s weapons and kill people.

He will spend decades in the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT) for illegal groups.

See also  Huang Kunming attends and speaks at inauguration ceremony of China National Version Museum - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

“Piranha” is sentenced to 47 years for the...

Burgoberbach | stranger in the house

Traffic accident leaves a deceased motorcyclist – 102nine...

Does eating fruits and vegetables make you fat?

Military Commissioner: Bundeswehr set to withdraw from Mali...

Discrimination Against Cubans: Honeymoon Plans in Cayo Coco...

Guns in the US: Why killing sprees aren’t...

Josselyn Portillo achieves a bronze medal for El...

Unemployment rate decreased slightly in May

Loose, light rain from the north-west, 18 to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy