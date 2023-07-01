Marero hid in a motel in Santa Tecla to flee the War Against Gangs

Mario Antonio Gutiérrez Arcia, alias “Lágrima” or “Baracus”, is a terrorist from 18S, who was hiding in a motel in Santa Tecla, in La Libertad, trying to escape the War Against Gangs.

According to the authorities’ report, this criminal has a criminal record since 2005 for the crimes of: aggravated homicide, injuries and terrorist organizations.

In addition, the homeboy’s function was to move the gang’s weapons and kill people.

He will spend decades in the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT) for illegal groups.

