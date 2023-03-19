2
Jorge Vidal Morales Palacios, alias “Black” or “Trucha”, a dangerous gang member of the MS-13, who has an arrest warrant in effect since 2017 for aggravated extortion, was located by military personnel in Santo Tomás.
The dangerous criminal is a runner in the Santa Rosa Locos Salvatruchos clique.
During the procedure, a 9mm pistol, ammunition, a motorcycle, cash, marijuana, cocaine, items to consume and sell drugs, and tattoo machines were seized.
“We will not stop until the last gang member is brought to justice,” authorities warned.
