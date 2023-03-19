Home News Marero will stop attempting against the lives of honest Salvadorans
Marero will stop attempting against the lives of honest Salvadorans

Jorge Vidal Morales Palacios, alias “Black” or “Trucha”, a dangerous gang member of the MS-13, who has an arrest warrant in effect since 2017 for aggravated extortion, was located by military personnel in Santo Tomás.

The dangerous criminal is a runner in the Santa Rosa Locos Salvatruchos clique.

During the procedure, a 9mm pistol, ammunition, a motorcycle, cash, marijuana, cocaine, items to consume and sell drugs, and tattoo machines were seized.

“We will not stop until the last gang member is brought to justice,” authorities warned.

