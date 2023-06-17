Home » Mareros attack police officers with a firearm in Aguacayo canton, Suchitoto – Diario La Página
A shooting was reported this morning in the Aguacayo canton of Suchitoto, Cuscatlán department, between gang members and police officers, leaving an alleged terrorist dead, according to a report from the police corporation.

The report indicates that the police were patrolling the area when a group of terrorists fired from a clandestine camp where they have sought refuge from the Territorial Control plan.

“A terrorist died after shooting at our teams in the Aguacayo canton, Suchitoto,” the police reported.

The police report adds that “in the area several gang members were hiding in a clandestine camp.” Likewise, no injuries or casualties were reported in the police ranks. “Our agents are unharmed and continue to search for the other terrorists. A firearm was left at the place,” the PNC said.

