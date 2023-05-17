Home » Margarita Rosa, Julián Román and other artists claim Petro
News

Margarita Rosa, Julián Román and other artists claim Petro

by admin
Margarita Rosa, Julián Román and other artists claim Petro

The complaints of artists and representatives of the cultural sector are getting stronger, who consider that the government of Gustavo Petro is not giving priority attention to the needs and demands of these workers.

One of the biggest concerns has to do with the Ministry of Culture, headed by José Ignacio Zorro, after Patricia Ariza left, along with other ministers.

“There is no certain direction in the Ministry of Culture, what is happening today in this portfolio does not represent a progressive vision of the arts and culture,” they highlight.

Although there are many, some of the most prominent signatories are:

  • Pink Daisy of Francis
  • Ernesto Benjumea
  • Jesus Abbot Colorado
  • Vicky Hernández
  • andrea echeverri
  • Santiago Alarcon
  • Julian Roman

They added, however, that they support the government’s reforms and that they hope they will succeed in the Legislature. However, they are emphatic that the eyes of many countries observe the cultural commitment of the so-called first progressive government of Colombia.

See also  Álvaro Uribe's response to Mancuso for his statements before the JEP

You may also like

Persona 3: the remake could be announced during...

123 tons of fertilizer for producers – TOGOTOPNEWS-...

These are the qualifiers for the finals of...

Subsidized current accounts for students and under 30s,...

Taipei Attractions｜Japanese-style Old House Transformed into Wenqing Meipai...

POT revision urges rigorous examination

all the movies in which Ben Kingsley played...

Palestine: The world must stop settlement activity in...

Could the waters of municipalities in the Valley...

Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, more flooding during the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy