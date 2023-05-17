Margarita Rosa, Julián Román and other artists claim Petro

The complaints of artists and representatives of the cultural sector are getting stronger, who consider that the government of Gustavo Petro is not giving priority attention to the needs and demands of these workers.

One of the biggest concerns has to do with the Ministry of Culture, headed by José Ignacio Zorro, after Patricia Ariza left, along with other ministers.

“There is no certain direction in the Ministry of Culture, what is happening today in this portfolio does not represent a progressive vision of the arts and culture,” they highlight.

Although there are many, some of the most prominent signatories are:

Pink Daisy of Francis

Ernesto Benjumea

Jesus Abbot Colorado

Vicky Hernández

andrea echeverri

Santiago Alarcon

Julian Roman

They added, however, that they support the government’s reforms and that they hope they will succeed in the Legislature. However, they are emphatic that the eyes of many countries observe the cultural commitment of the so-called first progressive government of Colombia.