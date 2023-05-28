Home » María Camila Osorio entered the final draw at Roland Garros
María Camila Osorio entered the final draw at Roland Garros

The only Colombian representative in the tournament.

The Colombian María Camila Osorio entered the final draw at Roland Garros after the loss of the American Caty McNally, so she will be the only player from that country in the individual draw after the first round elimination of Daniel Elahi Galán.

Osorio had fallen in the last game of the qualifying phase and his rescue for the final draw was not confirmed until this Sunday.

She will debut this Monday against the Romanian Ana Bogdan in the first turn of track 4.

The Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán sank in his debut in his third participation in Roland Garros, where after winning the first set easily, he was powerless against the Italian Matteo Arnaldi, who won 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 and 6-2 in 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Galán’s game slump was evident from the second set and, more evidently in the third, which is why he will not be able to continue in a tournament in which in 2020 he achieved a pass to the final draw through the previous phase and He advanced two rounds until he met the Serbian Novak Djokovic, who beat him in three sets.

Two years ago, once again among the best after overcoming the previous one, he was defeated in the first round by the Argentine Guido Pella.

EFE

