Maria Corina Machado Comments on Supreme Court Decision and Disqualification in Venezuelan Primaries

Presidential Candidate Maria Corina Machado Criticizes Suspension of Opposition Election

In a recent forum organized by the Forma Institute of Political and Social Studies, Maria Corina Machado, the coordinator of Vente Venezuela and presidential candidate elected in the primaries of the Unitary Platform, expressed her position on the recent decision by the Supreme Justice Court (TSJ) to suspend all effects of the opposition election.

Machado stated that the court’s decision was a “very serious” mistake motivated by the government’s desperation due to the high participation achieved in the primary. She also criticized her own disqualification, emphasizing that it was done at the most inopportune moment and without proper notification, which she deems unconstitutional. Despite this setback, Machado believes that her disqualification has backfired on the government, as it demonstrates their concern about the growing momentum behind her campaign.

Regarding the prospects of free elections in Venezuela, Machado argued that her disqualification is part of the government’s negotiation strategy. She referred to the statement made by the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, emphasizing that there cannot be free elections with disqualified individuals. Machado expressed her trust in the United States‘ commitment to ensuring free elections and called on regional governments such as Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Brazil to support a peaceful political transition in Venezuela, which would benefit everyone involved.

Machado acknowledged that the opposition faces a significant challenge in gaining confidence and uniting its forces. Nevertheless, she expressed her unwavering belief in the ultimate triumph of freedom and the ability to bring back a better future for their families.

Earlier, the head of the US mission to Venezuela, Francisco Palmieri, expressed confidence that Maria Corina Machado will be the opposition candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.

As the political landscape in Venezuela continues to evolve, Machado’s strong stance against the suspension of the opposition election and her determination to fight for free elections resonate with many Venezuelans who seek change and a brighter future for their country.

