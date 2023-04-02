The sensual and devilish rhythms of tango are combined with operatic passion in “María de Buenos Aires”, the revolutionary masterpiece of the father of Nuevo Tango: Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992).

The Jorge Eliécer Gaitán Theater, in Bogotá, will be the setting for this show, which promises to seduce its audience on April 14 and 15.

The work, supported by a captivating poetry, by the hand of Horacio Ferrer, unites the ethereal world with the physical to give life to the spiritual path of María, a tortured heroine from Buenos Aires, who “was born one day when God was drunk” and who, Ultimately, it is believed to be the incarnation of the city.

In the words of the mezzo-soprano Mónica Danilov, who plays the leading role of “María”, Piazzolla’s music seduces in an irresistible and electrifying way.

“In addition, Horacio Ferrer’s poetry is provocative and surreal. This is a colorful and completely staged production, together with the impressive musicians of the Colombian Symphony Orchestra, which seeks to show that opera can be modern and innovative for all types of audiences”, affirms the artist.

Danilov stressed that “a team of experts was assembled for this work. It is a unique experience that brings together tango, singing, dancing, acting and circus, with more than 15 artists on stage. We have a visually impressive and musically fascinating projection, because people think that opera is boring, elitist, but that is a misconception. That’s what we want to change.”

There are 90 minutes of a show in Spanish in which the public will be carried away by the sensual rhythm of this opera-tango.

Mónica Danilov also highlighted that this work was presented in 2019, when they were winners of the Opera scholarship to the Bogotá Philharmonic Park.

“For 2020 we wanted to deliver a great show, since they marked the 100th anniversary of Astor Piazzola’s birth, we thought about putting it back on and unfortunately the pandemic came and we couldn’t do it until now. It is marvelous how tango merged with opera, two genres that now go hand in hand, because tango is a passionate dance, it goes perfectly with opera”, highlighted the singer.

Astor Piazzolla

Astor Pantaleon Piazzolla was born in Mar del Plata on March 11, 1921, but he lived in New York from a very young age. There he took his first music lessons, mainly on works of an academic nature, that is, zero tango. However, he had contact with this musical genre in his family circle.

Considered by his contemporaries as “the killer of tango”, Piazzolla studied both classical music composition in Paris, and tango and jazz composition in New York. Literature and music are intertwined in this production to be at the service of a visually impressive show, which will take the public to tour the streets of Buenos Aires, through dance, video, scenery, costumes and a devilishly Buenos Aires tap dance. .

In addition to the musical and literary beauty, it is a work of great relevance at the time, since it shows the difficulty of a woman to get ahead and the despair of a society where money and social classes prevail.

One of the fundamental contributions of the Argentine composer and bandoneon player was to bring tango to the public not only as dance but as music to be heard only. How he carried it out is what makes his contribution so important to universal music.

Synopsis of the work

María is born “cursed” in a poor suburb of Buenos Aires, she goes to the center of the city, where the music of tango seduces her and she has to become a sex worker at the service of El Duende, a pimp who owns the Infierno brothel. Sleepy Sparrow, eternally in love with her, tries in vain to save her from the clutches of her doom. Thieves and brothel keepers, gathered in a black mass, resolve her death. In this way, she is condemned to hell, which is the city itself.

His shadow (or soul) wanders through the city. She returns to virginity, impregnated with the word of El Duende, now giving birth to a little María, who can be herself or the future Marías of prostitution.

Concept

Although the common thread is the story of María, a woman from the underworld of the city of Buenos Aires, the work contains a very strong dose of surrealism. Tango is the backbone of the work, in which stereotypes and typical Buenos Aires characters abound (musicians, thugs, dancers, drunkards, etc.), as well as everyday scenes from the underworld of the Argentine capital.

Taking as reference the movie “Tango”, by Carlos Saura; the video clip “Smooth criminal” by Michael Jackson, and the visual aesthetics of the famous Swedish film director Ingmar Bergman, the idea is to tell the story by recreating the atmosphere of a seedy bar in Buenos Aires, a city as sublime and beautiful as violent and cruel. Supported by the costumes, the scenery, the video, the lights, as well as the presence of dancers and actors, everything is supremely stylized and carries a simple but accurate refinement. The public is invited to a journey through the fascinating malandro world of Buenos Aires.

Characters

● Leading role María: Mónica Danilov (mezzo-soprano -Colombia/United States)

● Sleepy Sparrow: Leonardo Estévez (baritone – Argentina)

● El Duende: Carlos Gutiérrez “Caliche” (actor – Colombia)

● Dance troupe: Soul of Tango

● Choir of actors: Anfibia Teatro

● National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia conducted by Ricardo Jaramillo (Latin Grammy Winner)

● Stage direction: Hyalmar Mitrotti (Colombia, Italy)

