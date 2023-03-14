



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on the night of this Monday, March 13, 2023, that former minister María de los Ángeles Duarte escaped from the Argentine Embassy in Quito “without the knowledge” of the embassy staff.

The novelty was announced by the Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Canfiero, to the Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguín.

The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luis Vayas, immediately summoned the Argentine ambassador to Ecuador, Gabriel Fuks, to find out more details about the situation.

The Police activated the search and capture protocol for Duarte, who was Minister of Transportation and Public Works in the government of Rafael Correa. In 2020 she was sentenced for bribery in the 2012-2016 Bribes case with a sentence of eight years in prison.