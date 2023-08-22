Home » María Eugenia with a new park for the community
María Eugenia with a new park for the community

María Eugenia with a new park for the community

A real party lived the inhabitants of the María Eugenia neighborhoodafter the mayoress of Santa Marta, Virna Johnsondelivered the new park to the community.

with samples cultural and urban dance rhythmsthousand people they met on stagewhich is part of the Great Network of Parks of Equity and Joyone of the flagship programs of the Governments of Change.

“Dreams come true and we are very happy to deliver this new park to the community, because we must remember that before in Santa Marta there were no dignified spaces for citizens and now we have the largest network of parks in the country. with 68 stages,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.

The work has 5 bio-healthy machines, 4 geriatric machines, 6 children’s games and a special children’s game, Wi-Fi zone, surveillance camera with 360° view connected to the Police, surface water collection circuit and area irrigation circuit green.

“It is a source of pride for the inhabitants of the María Eugenia neighborhood to have this park, because here before the arrival of the Governments of Change there was only an abandoned lot where you could not play and only garbage was thrown away,” said Elfred Rodríguez, popularly known as “El Cóndor”.

The Equity and Joy Parks Network is a program that started today Governor Carlos Caicedo in his time as mayor, works that were continued by former president Rafael Martínez and currently the mayoress Virna Johnson continues to deliver scenarios to Samaria.

