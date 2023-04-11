Relatives and members of the Association of Huila Institutes, ADIH, protested the provision of services required by the teacher María Eugenia Liscano Ortíz (QEPD).

DIARIO DEL HUILA, CLOSE UP

By: Angelica Andrade Quimbaya

The plea of ​​the Liscano family became more acute since October 2022 when, due to the rapid progress of the diagnosed oncological pathology, they had to file a guardianship action against the Unión Temporal Tolihuila and the Instituto de Diagnóstico Médico SA, IDIME, Bogotá headquarters. , for the alleged violation of the fundamental rights to health, life and human dignity, management in which the National Institute of Cancerology, the Surcolombian Oncology Unit and the Emcosalud Clinic were also linked, organizations in charge of guaranteeing the provision of the required services , according to medical orders and established authorizations.

Ph: Tatiana Villarreal

The context:

Regarding the first guardianship action filed, Diario del Huila learned that the reasons why the family decides to resort to said mechanism is due to the procedures that delayed the care process from the year 2022, taking into account that the Unión Temporal Tolihuila had authorized the performance of a Positron Emission Tomography, which consists of a scanner-type test with a small amount of radioactive substance (marker) to identify and specify the functioning of tissues and organs in search of the state of the carcinogenic patterns and/or signs, ordered by the supraspecialist doctor in oncological gynecology. However, the Institute of Medical Diagnosis, IDIME, the provider to which the clinical order was sent, informed the family that the appointment of the user María Eugenia Liscano Ortíz would be scheduled for a month and a half, for reasons related to the quotas.

This is how the Sixth Municipal Criminal Court with Knowledge Functions, attached to Neiva, linked Emcosalud, the Surcolombiana Oncology Unit and the National Institute of Cancerology in the department of Huila, transferring the demand with their respective annexes, after considering the measure provisional with which it “orders” the Tolihuila Temporary Union to proceed to timely schedule the completion of the required examination.

It may interest you:

Consequently, during October 2022, through its legal representative, James Ignacio Molina Posada, IDIME responded to the aforementioned court that: “The institution is not called upon to guarantee the plaintiff’s requests, since at no time has refused to provide the services you have requested. In that order, this entity concludes that there is no specific, active or omissive conduct that allows it to conclude that the alleged affectation of the fundamental rights to a dignified life, to health, and to the life of the plaintiff, is the responsibility of IDIME SA, of which derives the “absence of violation of fundamental right,” “says in the guardianship ruling.

Ph: Tatiana Villarreal

Given the aforementioned considerations, the Sixth Municipal Criminal Court with hearing functions of Neiva, Huila, resolved in October 2022 to protect “the fundamental rights to Health, Life, Human Dignity and Social Security of María Eugenia Liscano Ortíz, violated by Unión Temporal Tolihuila and Idime, and order the legal representative or whoever acts as the

activated Unión Temporal Tolihuila so that, in coordination with Idime or the IPS with which it has a current agreement, so that within forty-eight (48) hours following the notification of this ruling, if they have not done so, they execute the procedures administrative and medical procedures for the practice of the Positron Emission Tomography procedure [PET-TC] to the plaintiff, for the condition that is the object of this guardianship, in the manner, place and conditions as provided by her attending physician and counting on the free will of the aforementioned patient, according to what has been said and GRANT comprehensive treatment, regarding the diagnosis ‘Malignant tumor of the peritoneum, without any other specification´ to María Eugenia Liscano”.

It may interest you:

The requests:

From the origin and scope of the fundamental right to health, enshrined in Article 49 of the Political Constitution of Colombia, which states: “Health care and environmental sanitation are public services in charge of the State. Access to health promotion, protection and recovery services is guaranteed to all people. It is the responsibility of the State to organize, direct and regulate the provision of health services to the inhabitants and environmental sanitation in accordance with the principles of efficiency, universality and solidarity”.

In addition to Articles 2, 8 and 10 of Law 1751 of 2015, which regulate the fundamental right to health, specifying that: “The fundamental right to health is autonomous and inalienable individually and collectively. It includes access to health services in a timely, effective and quality manner for the preservation, improvement and promotion of health. The State will adopt policies to ensure equal treatment and opportunities in access to promotion, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and palliation activities for all people”, that “Health services and technologies must be fully supplied to prevent, alleviate or cure the disease, regardless of the origin of the disease or health condition, the provision, coverage or financing system defined by the legislator. Responsibility for the provision of a specific health service may not be fragmented to the detriment of the health of the user” and that “People have the right to access health services and technologies that guarantee comprehensive, timely and high quality”, the family of the teacher Liscano Ortíz expressed their non-conformity during the sit-in that took place at the entrance to the headquarters of the Emcosalud Clinic, located between seventh and sixth streets, with sixth street.

“We protest the non-conformity that we have with the poor attention we received on the issue of negligence due to omission in some medical orders,” said Darío Toledo, brother-in-law of Mrs. María Eugenia, adding that due to the delicate state of health they had to admit her for emergencies during the early hours of this Monday, April 9.

In the same way, Toledo mentioned that: “In view of the need for oncological treatment, as a family we had been claiming Tolihuila and the Emcosalud Clinic against the care of these institutions for María Eugenia, due to these claims for more than a year , we had the need to establish a guardianship action that corresponded to the Sixth Municipal Criminal Court with Knowledge Functions. In this final decision of the guardianship action, the judge ordered to guarantee the right to a dignified life and health required by María Eugenia, for whom we requested comprehensive care, since we understand comprehensive care in its fullness, there should be no omission or negligence, We had to urgently take her to the institution, but here the care was basic.”

It may interest you:

Added to this, Darío Toledo mentioned that, as a family, they asked Tolihuila and Emcosalud for ambulance and home medicine services, since Mrs. María Eugenia (RIP) had

lost much of her mobility: “Over the weekend, we felt that her life was in danger, we took her to the clinic so that the clinic would say that the service was provided because obviously at that moment it had become complicated and His health was at risk, they did give him hospital care but the negligence continued because they ordered palliative care and Emcosalud did not provide it. We had also requested a second medical assessment to which we never received an answer and some of María Eugenia’s last words were that Diosito take her because she was suffering a lot, ”Toledo specified.

María Eugenia Liscano Ortíz (QEPD) was the 49-year-old teacher who was waiting to receive all the services required to continue her palliative care process.

The diagnosis:

According to the clinical history (private document subject to medical confidentiality) provided by the teacher’s relatives for journalistic purposes, María Eugenia Liscano Ortíz was diagnosed since 2021, after evidence of signs suggestive of cancer, establishing that she suffers from “Commitment due to papillary serous cystadenocarcinoma” and, due to its advanced stage, the medical board defined that the current treatment was in charge of the specialties in palliative care and pain clinic.

Regarding the care provided at Clínica Emcosalud, Diario del Huila established contact with its directors who stated that: “The patient is known in the institution and received the comprehensive care required by her pathology.”

About Tolihuila:

Tolihuila is a Temporary Union that is in charge of providing health services to users affiliated with the National Fund for Social Benefits of the Teachers in the departments of Huila and Tolima, which is governed by the contract in force as of November 23, 2017.

Regarding the case of Mrs. María Eugenia Liscano Ortíz, the institution indicated that all the health services prescribed by the treating doctors and assigned to the entity were guaranteed, according to the basic diagnosis and other associated pathologies, ensuring that it does not document denials or non-compliance of these.

Regarding the award of contracts for the provision of health services, Fiduprevisora ​​does it by region, according to the parameters agreed between the parties.

The teacher:

About María Eugenia Liscano Ortíz (QEPD) from Algeciras, it was learned that she worked for more than 20 years as a teacher and was linked to the Claretian Educational Institution of Neiva, she is the mother of two young people who together with the whole family, friends, colleagues and companions of the Association of Huilense Instituters expected a positive outcome in the medical evolution.

María Eugenia Liscano Ortíz (QEPD) was a teacher at the Claretian Educational Institution.

“She was always willing to help others, her charisma, smile, and joy were part of the light that inspired us to continue in this fight. She was an impeccable teacher and we as brothers, uncles, her permanent companion, in general throughout the family we were very united on this whole issue, “concluded Darío Toledo, who added that the teacher María Eugenia was a very spiritual and pretty believer.