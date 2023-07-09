María Fernanda Cabal could be arrested in the next few days

Senator María Fernanda Cabal is facing an important judicial mess that could send her to prison for several months; after the social leader Julián Palacios Obregón brought a dispute with the lobbyist to the bench, in relation to some statements that Cabal exposed against Palacios and that, according to a court in the Valley, would be false. In this case, the Second Labor Court of the Palmira Circuit made a decision and in less than a month it will be known what will happen to the congresswoman from the Democratic Center.

Initially, the social leader appealed a guardianship action for Cabal to retract some statements that linked a Palacios hiring process, where according to the senator a false diploma was being provided, a situation for which he was asked to retract and although He did, it was too late.

On May 31, 2023, Cabal tweeted: “In compliance with the decision of the SUPERIOR COURT OF THE BUGA JUDICIAL DISTRICT-FIRST LABOR DECISION CHAMBER, I allow myself to rectify the information I received from third parties; where I am not aware that the hiring of Julián Palacios has been suppressed for providing a false diploma ”.

Palacios initially assured that there was contempt and the statements were not public, it was there that the Valle del Cauca court decided to issue the arrest warrant against María Fernanda Cabal. W Radio learned of the judicial document that cited: “Sanction the defendant María F. Cabal with 137 days of arrest in accordance with the scope of article 52 of Decree 2591 of 1991.”

For his part, Julián Obregón explained that he was happy with the decision and the sentence in the first instance, emphasizing that he was clear that the senator had the opportunity to defend herself. Likewise, he pointed out that Cabal never had in mind having to face a similar situation.

“That has to be taken to the second instance, which is where they have to verify it as such, which they have to support in the higher court, but obviously, that is a great step that we achieved, a great step that is totally baffled and out of control. Mrs. Cabal, because she never thought that we would reach this stage”, explained the social leader.

When will it be decided if Senator Cabal will be arrested?

According to Julián Palacios Obregón, it will be 15 business days that the judicial entities will have to make a decision that derives in three possibilities, confirm the first instance, modify the sentence or simply declare it null and exempt Cabal from what is established.

“They are going to have approximately 15 business days, what does that mean, they will have approximately a month to confirm the second instance, to find out if it is confirmed as such or if the number of days has to be modified; either more or less, or also, the court can say, no, this order is not enforced in law and there will be no arrest as such.”

These criminal actions could be extended before the Supreme Court of Justice in other crimes, as explained by the plaintiff. Pointing out that the senator is exposed to the possibility of being accused of prevarication by omission and eventually, fraud in judicial resolution. Clearly, that will depend on the outcome of the case.

Palacios Obregon maintained:

“Besides, this opens the possibility of what I had told you a few days ago, that there will be one more process in the Supreme Court of Justice for two crimes that are criminal; prevaricato by omission, for having failed to comply with a judicial order and the second criminal action that is fraud to judicial resolution.

With a view to the future, the possibility also arises that the senator will be disqualified from holding public office, however, that will clearly depend on the resolution of the judicial entities, highlighting that the entire process could even eventually turn out in her favor.

“These are crimes that will not allow Mrs. Cabal to touch a public stage like Congress again, that they will not be able to allow her to touch the presidency because she would be disqualified according to law 2591 of 1991,” Julián Palacios stressed. with Infobae

