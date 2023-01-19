María Fernanda Cabal, senator of the Democratic Center, questioned the actions of the State regarding the situation suffered by the 30 soldiers who were detained in the municipality of Vista Hermosa, department of Meta. In addition, she referred to the Guatemalan government’s request for the appearance of the defense minister, Iván Velásquez. This was what the congresswoman said through her Twitter account:

“This has no introduction! For more than 60 hours, 30 soldiers have been kidnapped in Vistahermosa, south of Meta, and no one from the national government has gone. The Minister is dedicated to defending himself against the serious accusations made against him from Guatemala, ”the Congresswoman trilled on her official Twitter account.

The congresswoman referred to the event that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, January 16, when at least 30 members of the Military Forces who carried out patrol operations in the sectors of: Alto Caño Cafre and Alto Caño Ánimas, in the Vista Hermosa municipality, were detained. , Goal.

According to the official versions, the uniformed men are attached to the Omega Joint Task Force, and apparently, they were retained by peasants who would be influenced by residual groups. They would have reproached them for having breached the bilateral ceasefire.

In dialogue with Noticias Caracol, the governor of Meta, Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, stated:

“They were developing capture orders or eradicating or fighting. What they do is normal patrols, that is, this does not mean that there is a violation of the ceasefire that the President of the Republic decreed”.

He added that this zone is not a détente or demilitarized zone and in this sense, the public force must be present throughout the department.

In the same way, the Ombudsman’s Office indicated that they are carrying out work that allows humanitarian aid and manages to bring back the uniformed officers detained since last Monday.

“Our regional team is in the area, talking with the communities, talking with the authorities, to participate in the humanitarian siege to achieve the protection and guarantee of the rights of these people who are being held,” said defender Carlos Camargo.

Cabal’s second point

In that same trill, María Fernanda Cabal dedicated a few words to the “inconvenience” that the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, is facing with the Guatemalan Justice for his participation in the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) from where, supposedly ,approved cooperation agreements with two Brazilian directors of the controversial construction company Odebrecht.

The United States Government expressed concern about the “persecution” of officials who worked against corruption. Through the undersecretary for Western Hemisphere affairs, Brian A. Nichols, the US nation made clear its concern about the accusations, since they would affect the rule of law.

“We are concerned about the arrest warrants issued by the Public Ministry against people who worked to guarantee Accountability for corruption in the Odebrecht case in Guatemala. Such actions weaken the rule of law and confidence in the Guatemalan justice system,” the official from the State Department of the North American country mentioned on his Twitter account. with Infobae

