Home » María Fernanda Cabal criticizes the first year of the Petro government
News

María Fernanda Cabal criticizes the first year of the Petro government

by admin
María Fernanda Cabal criticizes the first year of the Petro government

After the declarations of the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, in the middle of the ceremony of his first year of Government, the senator of the Democratic Center party strongly criticized the ideals of the politician and the balance of his mandate.

“Socialism is a scam that some believe in good faith. Then they discover that it does not work and that they were deceived, ”said the congresswoman through her social networks, referring to the words that the president delivered from the Boyacá Bridge. with Infobae

See also  The 10th anniversary of the revitalization of the Southern Gansu area, 60 seconds into Anyuan County, Ganzhou - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Li Qiang Presides Over State Council Meeting on...

The Poggio a Caiano building is not up...

The Innocent Children Trapped in a Murder Investigation:...

European residential real estate, S&P forecasts — idealista/news

Win with the animals of Doña Carmen this...

Captured in Yopal dangerous criminals accused of various...

Cesena three months after the flood, an update...

Your politics has killed Mother India, not Manipura,...

“Be serious”: scuffle between Diego Molano and Gustavo...

Municipality of Naples – The new spot of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy