María Fernanda Cabal criticizes the first year of the Petro government

After the declarations of the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, in the middle of the ceremony of his first year of Government, the senator of the Democratic Center party strongly criticized the ideals of the politician and the balance of his mandate.

“Socialism is a scam that some believe in good faith. Then they discover that it does not work and that they were deceived, ”said the congresswoman through her social networks, referring to the words that the president delivered from the Boyacá Bridge. with Infobae

