María Fernanda Santa in the direction of the ICC

María Fernanda Santa in the direction of the ICC

The Board of Directors of the Colombian Chamber of Infrastructure, Southwestern Section, appointed Internationalist Political Scientist María Fernanda Santa Palacios, as Director of the Southwestern CCI.

With extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, she will be in charge of guiding the union and representing it in this important position, assuming great challenges and thus strengthening the commitment to the economic and social development of the region.

María Fernanda Santa Palacios, is a graduate of the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Cali and specialized in International Business Law at the Universidad de los Andes.

She has experience in the development of Colombian foreign trade and is an expert in public relations, which has earned her the recognition of the different leaders of the economic, political and social sectors of Valle del Cauca and at the national level.

His leadership, strategic vision and commitment will be essential to continue promoting key projects and fostering sustainable growth in the sector with public-private partnerships.

“Together we will continue building and promoting the development of infrastructure that improves the quality of life of all the inhabitants of Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Nariño. We offer a cordial welcome to our new Director and we are confident that her strategic vision will lead us to achieve great achievements in the coming years,” assured executives of the union.

