María Isabel Urrutia, former Minister of Sport, is charged by the Prosecutor’s Office

What is the reason why charges were brought against the former Minister of Sport

The investigative body through a statement gave the exact reasons for the charges against the former head of portfolio, María Isabel Urrutia.

The investigation established that, in just four days, between March 2 and 6 of this year, 104 contracts for the provision of professional services and management support were signed, in apparent ignorance of legal requirements such as: 1. Absence of certificate of insufficiency or non-existence of plant personnel to cover the functions that the contractors would fulfill. 2. Lack of justification of the need to hire professionals for the provision of services. 3. Use of outdated certifications of contributions to the Social Security System, which corresponded to previous periods, the document reads.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, these actions by the former minister point to a possible guarantee in the employment continuity of her referrals and related people in the ministry, in such a way that they remain within the portfolio and the contracts acquired are not terminated.

Let’s remember that on February 28, President Gustavo Petro requested Urrutia’s removal from his portfolio for insubsistence. “I have declared the sports minister ineffective for her indelicate actions with the Nation’s budget,” said the president.

At the moment, the imputation of charges is the initial step of the process that will seek to clarify the alleged irregular acts of the ex-minister.

