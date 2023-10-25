Home » María José Palacios is the tenth Ecuadorian to qualify for Paris 2024
News

María José Palacios is the tenth Ecuadorian to qualify for Paris 2024

by admin

María José Palacios is the tenth Ecuadorian to qualify for Paris 2024, by winning on points (5-0) against Argentina’s Victoria Saputo, in the quarterfinals of the 60 kg division of the Pan American Games. Photo: Olympic Committee

María José Palacios is the tenth ecuadorian in classifying Paris 2024by winning on points (5-0) against Argentina’s Victoria Saputo, in the quarterfinals of the 60kg division, on the morning of Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the Pan American Games.

The athlete ecuadorian was classified at semi-finals where she will face the Colombian Angie Valdez, if she wins she would go for gold. She immediately secured bronze with her victory in the quarterfinals against Argentina.

They will be the second Olympic Games consecutive of María José Palacios. In Tokyo 2021, the Ecuadorian was left out in the first round.

Previous articleCopa Sudamericana, the path of the finalists towards Punta del Este

See also  State Theater Honors | News.at

You may also like

Corn harvest 2023: Farmers are so satisfied with...

Togo achieved the best performance in the entire...

Chinese Fighter Jet Comes Dangerously Close to US...

Camilo Quiroz, held Live with Claudia Margarita, Katia...

30 years of Paulinchen: Protecting children from thermal...

World Health: We urgently need $80 million to...

From Heartache to Happiness: How One Couple Found...

“The vote that you will give for me...

Serious situation but with opportunities: Crypto miners in...

‘I Live Alone’ Kian 84 completes the full...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy