María José Palacios is the tenth Ecuadorian to qualify for Paris 2024, by winning on points (5-0) against Argentina’s Victoria Saputo, in the quarterfinals of the 60 kg division of the Pan American Games. Photo: Olympic Committee

María José Palacios is the tenth ecuadorian in classifying Paris 2024by winning on points (5-0) against Argentina’s Victoria Saputo, in the quarterfinals of the 60kg division, on the morning of Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the Pan American Games.

The athlete ecuadorian was classified at semi-finals where she will face the Colombian Angie Valdez, if she wins she would go for gold. She immediately secured bronze with her victory in the quarterfinals against Argentina.

They will be the second Olympic Games consecutive of María José Palacios. In Tokyo 2021, the Ecuadorian was left out in the first round.

HEADING TO PARIS 2024! María José Palacios becomes the tenth Ecuadorian athlete to qualify for AA @Paris2024after winning on points (5-0) against Argentina’s Victoria Saputo, in the quarterfinals of the 60 kg division of the Pan American Games #Santiago2023 The… pic.twitter.com/uEtwnS1RsT — Comite_Olimpico_Ecu (@ECUADORolimpico) October 25, 2023

