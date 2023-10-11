María José Pizarro came out to defend Petro after a terrorist attack against Israel

The tense situation in Israel continues to cause controversy in Colombia, after President Gustavo Petro was asked to reject the attacks carried out in recent days by the terrorist group Hamas. However, his insinuating sympathy with the struggle promoted by said group has unleashed endless criticism of the president.

Even the Colombian Foreign Ministry had to change a statement, apparently, because it would not be aligned with the President’s position. Furthermore, several political leaders have come out to support Gustavo Petro’s call to start a dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis, as in the case of Senator María José Pizarro who, in the last few hours, published a message through her social networks to call for international dialogue.

“After the Hamas attack and the response of the Netanyahu government. Hamas and the Israeli extreme right emerge stronger. Sadly, the Palestinian National Authority and its people, as well as the alternative forces in Israel that have insisted for decades on a negotiated solution, and the Jewish people lose,” the congresswoman commented. With Infobae

