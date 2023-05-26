María José Pizarro was denounced by former minister Diego Molano

After the mobilization of the Indigenous Guard in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, there was a scuffle between the senator of the Historical Pact and the current candidate for mayor of Bogotá.

Following her accusations that she “mutilated and murdered hundreds of young people” during the 2021 national strike, the senator of the Historical Pact Mara José Pizarro was criminally denounced by former Defense Minister Diego Molano accused of aggravated libel and slander.

“She made statements on social networks and in the media that I had ordered actions against Colombians in the Ministry of Defense. Such affirmations without having any evidence, nor investigations against me nor even convictions, this puts my good name, my life and that of my family at risk, ”said the former minister minutes after filing the complaint.

Molano also asserted that “no one can indiscriminately insult, slander, generate hate and false news against opponents and those who do not think like them.” The altercation between Molano and Pizarro began a few days ago in the middle of the discussion that led to the mobilization of the Indigenous Guard in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá.

I denounced criminally before the

Supreme Court of Justice to María José Pizarro for libel and aggravated slander. We cannot allow anyone to resort to insult and slander indiscriminately. Hate campaigns cannot become landscape. pic.twitter.com/qGGvU8hFp8 — Diego Molano Aponte (@Diego_Molano) May 25, 2023

In dialogue with Caracol Radio, the congresswoman maintained her argument that the former minister is responsible for the events that occurred during the 2021 strike and recalled the controversial statement in which Molano assured that the children and adolescents recruited by illegal groups were machines of war.

“Former Minister Molano has to answer for his responsibility. I believe that he does have some kind of responsibility when he affirmed that the children and young people who had been recruited were war machines. And then, of course, during the social outbreak where several young people lost their eyes and died in the middle of the protests,” the congresswoman said on the station.

Likewise, he assured that if the Court accepts the lawsuit against him, he is willing to meet the requirement.