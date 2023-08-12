María José Pizarro’s warning to those responsible for State crimes

In the last few hours María José Pizarro published a strong trill in which she warned those who have committed state crimes, that they will not get away with it and pointed out mainly the public force. The trill went viral in a matter of hours.

“I will continue to demand that the institutional and personal responsibilities be clarifiedand that patrol members, non-commissioned officers, officers, and especially their civilian superiors, who are most responsible, who have had some degree of participation by action or omission in the homicides, disappearances, injuries, arbitrary detentions, and all violations, be identified and punished. to human rights committed against thousands of young people throughout the national territory in the framework of the social outbreak”, were the words of Pizarro.

Following this, he added: “Those responsible for State crimes must know that they will not enjoy impunity foreverthat this country has changed and that justice will have the guarantees that were denied to it for decades to be able to investigate and punish in due process and impartially.”

Also read: Man of the new “you don’t know who I am” is not a cousin of María José Pizarro

One of the first to respond was the former presidential candidate Enrique Gómez, who did not agree with the words of María José Pizarro and told her: “The same impunity that you are procuring for the narcogenocidal ELN and the Farc.”

Other citizens reproached him for his strong words and reminded him of the soldiers and policemen who have been murdered in recent times in Colombia. “You should also demand that your dad’s colleagues stop killing policemen in the middle of dialogue, cynicism is inherited, How eager are these guerrillas to have the country without security for them to do what they want”, were some of the comments against the daughter of Carlos Pizarro Leongómez.

It is worth telling that María José Pizarro is a Colombian activist and politician. Since July 20, 2022, she has held the position of Senator of the Republic, on behalf of the Historical Pact. Between 2018 and 2022 she was a member of the House of Representatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

