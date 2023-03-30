The exhibition, called Coherence, is made up of paintings, stained glass windows, masks and Tiffany-style lamps.

In the collective exhibition that opens to the public this Friday, March 31, at Casa Arte, in the La Pamba sector, the old center of Popayán, the renowned artist María Victoria Llano de Navia participates, who through her work shows the beauty and exuberance of nature, manifested in landscapes and birds in painting and stained glass techniques.

His oil paintings are a symphony and he has named them as follows: Symphony in greens, Symphony of winter, Symphony of spring; Exuberance of nature and Reflections of the sunset.

This plastic arts teacher studied Architectural drawing at the Colegio Mayor del Cauca, Fine Arts at the University of Cauca and engraving at the League of Arts Students of New York.

He was a teacher for 13 years at the University of Cauca, where he created the engraving workshop. When her husband, the doctor Carlos Vicente Navia Velasco, died 37 years ago, she moved to Bogotá, where she made stained glass windows, mostly religious, for the chapel of the Liceo Cervantes del Norte, the oratory of the Augustinian Fathers and the dome of Duitama Cathedral, in Boyacá.

Likewise, ceiling lights for hotels, among them, El Orquídea Real and Santa Bárbara; doors for Club El Nogal; among others, in addition to architectural and decorative windows for family houses and apartments, as well as Tiffany-style lamps.

Oil painting and stained glass lamp, part of the artistic exhibition of María Victoria Llano de Navia, in the group exhibition Casa Arte.

He worked in the Horacio Centoncio engraving workshop, in Tabio Cundinamarca, preparing the engravings for an art book for the presidency of the Republic. At that same time he collaborated with Diego Caldas in the restoration of Casa Caldas in Bogotá, there he painted a landscape, several portraits and made a model.

12 years ago he returned to Popayán, he continues to make art: painting, making models, lamps and stained glass windows, like the ones he did for the oratory of the Calibío school, also for houses and apartments, models for the Caldas house in Popayán and El Molino de Caldas in Paispamba.

Birds in stained glass.

“Now, in my beloved Popayán, I have found happiness in the privacy of my apartment and on trips to visit my daughter and her family in Tampa, United States, where we can happily walk through the beautiful natural parks and admire the beauty and exuberance of nature that is reflected in the crystalline waters, I remember that I can take photos to capture it on my canvases, to the rhythm of Mozart symphonies and Bansuri Flute Music, melodies that reach my soul and produce that peace so longed for, which I want to share with everyone through my paintings and my hummingbirds, made in stained glass with a lot of love”, says the artist.

“The magic of life is in what makes your heart vibrate and beat.”

This collective exhibition, in which 21 artists participate, is presented within the framework of Holy Week in Popayán. It opens tomorrow, March 31, with a recital of lyrical singing.