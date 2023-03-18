Home News Mariah Carey drops the sale price of her Atlanta mansion to $5.2 million — idealista/news
Mariah Carey hung a “for sale” sign on this one late last year fabulous mansion in Atlanta, Georgia , with a starting price of 6.5 million dollars (6.2 million euros). Almost six months later, he has already reduced it by more than a million to almost $5.5 million (€5.2 million). A massive 1,168 sq m nine bedroom home from which she emerged after being robbed in the summer of 2021.

The property of over 16,000 square meters has a beautiful brick house of over 1,000 square meters. The villa has nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms in the exclusive neighborhood of Buckhead and the media is already reporting that he wants to return to his native New York.

The property includes a cinema, heated swimming pool, pool house, entertainment pavilion, three car garage, tennis courts and is surrounded by landscaped gardens.

