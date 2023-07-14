Marialex, the daughter of Diomedes Díaz who launched as a composer

With a song that describes the sadness he has faced in recent years due to the death of several relatives, Marialex Díaz, daughter of the “Cacique de la Junta” Diomedes Díazshe launched herself as a composer, exploiting her musical vein.

Read also: ‘Perro scoundrel’: The musical success that Diomedes Díaz recorded without knowing the composer

In the The song alludes to the death of his grandfather Rafael María, his father Diomedes and his brothers Martín Elías and Moiséslosses that have touched not only them as a family, but also all lovers of Vallenato music and followers of the Díaz dynasty.

This is what a verse of the song says:

“… Rafael María died and he would not have endured the death of Diomedes,

Diomedes died and would not have endured the death of Martin

And Martin died and did not know the daughters of Moses,

Moses died, brother who was just beginning to live,

These are the sorrows that the Díaz had to live

And we without them life we ​​have to go on,

Value your grandparents, value your parents, your children,

Value your brothers because one knows when it’s time to leave

And that infinite emptiness remains in your soul, of things that you could,

But you never meant…”

Do not stop reading: How about the duet? Aníbal Velásquez and Alfredo Gutiérrez played the accordion together

The song was released through a video broadcast on vallenato folklore pages on social networks. Although some have criticized Marialex’s timbre of voice, others applaud that a woman has decided to follow the Díaz dynasty, among them, his brother Rafael Santos, who expressed his support for him.

“Total support for my sister”, “To compose you don’t have to sing well or look pretty, if you do it well, your songs will say it”, “Romantic merengue, taking advantage of the fact that inspiration came to you”, “It’s more or less your turn to sing it to that the interpreter has the idea, logically she is not going to sing it”, were some of the comments on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

