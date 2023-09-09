Marian Jaslovský: “Chcimír” Elon Musk and his finger on the Skylink switch | Opinions | .a week

perhaps the sharpest criticism came from Kyiv itself, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief adviser Mykhailo Podolak accusing Musk of killing children.

According to the Kyiv Independent, Elon Musk has denied that he disabled Starlink satellite communications near Crimea last year to disrupt a Ukrainian drone strike against Russian warships, saying they were not active in the region at all. The question then is whether the Ukrainians are so stupid as to send underwater drones into the territory, not covered by a signal, only to be washed ashore, helpless, by the sea.

