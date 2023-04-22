Marian month will begin with a festive agenda at El Cisne – Crónica

From May 1, the festivities will begin in honor of the Month of Mary, also called the Marian month. The Diocese of Loja and the National Sanctuary of El Cisne have prepared an agenda of social, cultural and religious activities.

Visit

Throughout the month of May, dozens of people will visit the Sanctuary, where the image of the Virgin of El Cisne, “patron saint of lojanos”, rests.

The program begins on Monday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. with the opening Eucharist and will continue with the pilgrimage of the Reina del Cisne Major Seminary.

Monsignor Walter Heras Segarra, Bishop of Loja, told Diario Crónica that they have everything planned for them to make the visits: institutions, associations, parishes, transport cooperatives, among others.

“It has also been programmed that in each parish there is a visit to the families and the prayer of the Holy Rosary during the 30 days of the Virgin,” he said.

He added that, “during the month, two things are celebrated: the figure of the Virgin Mary, as mother of humanity; and, the month of mothers, therefore, she invited to continue trusting in her infinite mercy, ”she explained.

Fiestas

In the festive agenda it is established that the prayer of the rosary will be done by several delegations. On Monday, May 29, they will perform the festival mass of the priostes of San Pedro de Escalera Cuenca, then solemn vespers in honor of the Blessed Virgin of El Cisne, celebrated by the priostes of Azuay.

On Tuesday, May 30, at 10:00 a.m., solemn mass; later the procession and blessing with the Sacred Image; while, on Wednesday, May 31, the Thanksgiving Eucharist and pilgrimage. (YO)