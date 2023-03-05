The Colombian athlete confirmed that in 2023 her priority is to continue in BMX, with her mind set on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which is why she will not hit the track for now.

During the ‘Medellín Cerro Abajo’ competition held by RedBull, Mariana Pajón spoke about her sports career in this 2023 season, assuring that she put a pause on her desire to get to the track.

The Olympic medalist pointed out that, “the track classification for the speed team has already begun, and I think it was not a priority for the Prof. Also, the priority for me is still BMX, so it’s on stand-by for now.”

Regarding the competitions in which she has been during this year, Mariana confirmed that she has already been in two different countries and that her next destination will be the United States. “I had a very intelligent preseason and did a lot of therapy. I still have a few things, but I feel very good, and I have already started the Olympic qualification and I feel better and better”, explained Mariana.

He also indicated that, “I already started the 2023 season, I ran two races in France, I competed in five races in the United States. Now I’m going back to the United States, I’m going to Belgium and then to the start of the BMX world cups that will be in Turkey”.