Marie-Alix de Putter, President of Bluemind Foundation, winner of the prestigious Archbishop Tutu Leadership Fellowship Program – Capsud.net

Douala, Lomé, Abidjan and Paris, April 19, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Marie-Alix de Putter – president and founder of Bluemind Foundation, and CEO of HEMLEY Productions – only Cameroonian named among the 20 laureates∙e ∙s of the 2023 edition of the prestigious Archibshop Tutu Leadership Fellowship Programme.

Organized each year, since 2006, by theAfrican Leadership Institute (AFLI),l’Archbishop Tutu Leadership FellowshipProgramme is awarded to people who have demonstrated that they have the potential to become the future leaders of the Continent in their field of activity. This is a very high level award, considered by many to be the African equivalent of the program Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum.The Archbishop Desmond Tutufamous for his role in the freedom struggle against apartheid in South Africa and winner of the Nobel Prize of Peace is the sponsor of the AFLI.

The Tutu Leadership Fellowship was designed specifically for African leaders in consultation with African professors and advisors and the University of Oxford. Each year, the jury rigorously selects from an average of 300 applications, 20 winners. The program is divided into two (2) modules and lasts six (6) months, part-time, with an impressive array of eminent leaders and professors. The first module takes place at the historic conference center of Mont Fleur (South Africa). The second module is divided between the University of Oxford and London (United Kingdom).

As a reminder, Marie-Alix de Putter has 16 years of experience in strategy and communication in the public and private sectors in Africa. Author and speaker, her work has been read and watched by more than 280 million people on different channels, including major national and international media, in more than 130 countries.

She previously held the position of Director of Communication for Africa within the OCP group. Marie-Alix de Putter is also co-founder of The Okweliansa Think Do Tank whose mission is to build a community of ethical and responsible leaders committed to promoting social innovation with the ambition to contribute decisively to the transformation of Cameroon and Africa.





Marie-Alix de Putter has received several awards. In June 2022, she appointed « Best Woman Leader in Africa » (special mention), during l’Africa Investments Forum & Awards (AIFA) for her commitment to women and her innovative impact on mental health in Africa. In September 2021, she is among the 30 most innovative personalities of the African continentaccording to the American magazine QUARTZ.

As Rev. Archbishop Desmond Tutu said in a video address to Tutu Fellows, “I am counting on you to be the generation that will lead Africa’s transformation: I am counting on you to be the generation that will lead Africa’s transformation. Africa, and I am particularly counting on the Archbishop Tutu Scholars to be at the forefront of change. You are blessed with leadership skills, but with that come enormous responsibilities. I hope you are ready to take up the challenge”, a commitment to which Marie-Alix de Putter subscribes. “I pledge to assume my responsibilities and to relentlessly pursue my commitment to/with/for women and Africa. Moreover, if the recognitions can be individual, they must contribute to a collective history. This award is above all a tribute to the incredible tribe of people who have supported me tirelessly throughout my career and my life.“, she added.

Distributed by African Media Agency for the Bluemind Foundation.

About the Bluemind Foundation

Bluemind Foundation (www.bluemindfoundation.org) is an international non-governmental organization chaired by Marie-Alix de Putter, who founded it in July 2021 following the assassination of her husband and her personal experience of post-traumatic stress, chronic depression and anxiety. Our constant message is based on a strong conviction: mental health is health. With the ambition to make mental health a social, cultural and political issue, the Bluemind Foundation’s mission is to de-stigmatize mental health and make care accessible to all.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.

Media contact

[email protected]

www.bluemindfoundation.org

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)



