MARIJUANA AND KNIFE WEAPONS SEIZED IN THE CONCEPCIÓN PENITENTIARY « CDE News

CONCEPCIÓN (Special Envoy) It was after a search in one of the pavilions of this penitentiary center, where they seized five packages of marijuana and a large number of homemade bladed weapons

The procedure was carried out on Wednesday by prison officers, specifically in Pavilion “F” Upper Floor, where five packages wrapped in transparent polyethylene bags were seized, all containing marijuana that, once weighed, totaled 630 grams. 49 bladed weapons (all homemade) including 33 rapiers and 16 knives.

The penitentiary agents notified the 1st B° Itacurubí Police Station whose agents intervened, these in turn informed the Abg. Arnaldo Arguello Prosecutor of the Concepción Specialized Unit to Fight Drug Trafficking, who ordered that Anti-Narcotics agents carry out the primary field analysis and corresponding weighing, which was carried out later, with a positive result for marijuana.

The seized drugs were sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, while the bladed weapons were left in the hands of the Director of the Regional Penitentiary.

