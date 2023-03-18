Home News Marijuana collection center of the Clan del Golfo was discovered in the rural area of ​​Aguazul
News

Marijuana collection center of the Clan del Golfo was discovered in the rural area of ​​Aguazul

by admin
Marijuana collection center of the Clan del Golfo was discovered in the rural area of ​​Aguazul

An early raid in the rural area of ​​Aguazul, El Mordisco sector, led to the capture of a man and the seizure of 50 kilos of marijuana and two firearms.

According to information collected by police investigators, apparently the marijuana was stored in this place, to later be sent to the department’s border area and then distributed outside the national territory.

The commander of the Casanare Police, Colonel Efráin García, pointed out that this result manages to affect the commercialization chain of hallucinogenic substances, affecting organized illegal groups such as the Clan del Golfo substructure, the “Gonzalo Oquendo Urrego” substructure, which on many occasions benefit from this illegal activity.

According to the official, there are at least five thousand doses of marijuana coming off the streets; As for the captured, he pointed out that he has notes for conspiracy to commit crimes for extortion purposes and domestic violence.

Source: Casanare Police

See also  ELN delivered proof of life of Army Sergeant Libey Danilo Bravo – news

You may also like

They hold a Workshop on Regulations for transfers...

Conservative leaders from Ibero-America found the Libertad y...

Apply now for the Pegasus 2023

An agreement was reached between Punjab government and...

Woman was arrested with 10 pounds of marijuana...

The whole line of the frozen river section...

Trump reportedly failed to report gifts worth $250,000

Bad bowling was the reason for the defeat...

Atalanta beats Empoli 2-1 and approaches Champions League...

Again clashes in Paris in protest against pension...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy