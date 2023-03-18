An early raid in the rural area of ​​Aguazul, El Mordisco sector, led to the capture of a man and the seizure of 50 kilos of marijuana and two firearms.

According to information collected by police investigators, apparently the marijuana was stored in this place, to later be sent to the department’s border area and then distributed outside the national territory.

The commander of the Casanare Police, Colonel Efráin García, pointed out that this result manages to affect the commercialization chain of hallucinogenic substances, affecting organized illegal groups such as the Clan del Golfo substructure, the “Gonzalo Oquendo Urrego” substructure, which on many occasions benefit from this illegal activity.

According to the official, there are at least five thousand doses of marijuana coming off the streets; As for the captured, he pointed out that he has notes for conspiracy to commit crimes for extortion purposes and domestic violence.

Source: Casanare Police

