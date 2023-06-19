Marijuana March brings together hundreds of Brazilians for the end of the war on drugs

Feminist and indigenous movements, as well as LGTBI groups, also participated in the protest.

Hundreds of Brazilians participated this Saturday in the Sao Paulo Marijuana March to demand the “end of the war on drugs”, amid expectations for the resumption of a trial in the Supreme Court that can decriminalize its possession for consumption. staff.

Under the motto “Anti-prohibitionism for a class issue – Necessary reparation”, the demonstration began on Avenida Paulista and toured the streets of the largest city in Brazil until it ended in its historic center in a festive atmosphere.

“We are here today not only to put an end to the war on drugs, but also to put an end to a prohibitionist policy in general,” one of the march organizers, who identified herself as Diva Sativa, 28, told EFE.

Feminist and indigenous movements, as well as LGTBI groups also participated in the protest, which this year celebrated its fifteenth edition in the capital of São Paulo.

“We believe that as organized users we are going to achieve a transformation,” said Diva Sativa, amid cries such as “the war on drugs kills poor people every day” from the protesters.

The concentration occurs on the eve of the Supreme Court to resume a process that can decriminalize the possession of drugs for personal consumption.

That trial is expected to be resumed next Wednesday in the high court.

The case began to be analyzed in the country’s highest judicial instance in 2015, when it was suspended at the request of one of the court’s magistrates.

The action requests the unconstitutionality of article 28 of the so-called “Drug Law” of 2006, which penalizes “acquiring, storing, transporting or carrying drugs for personal consumption”, based on the case of a person who was convicted of possessing three grams of marijuana while in custody.

A favorable ruling by the Supreme Court would establish jurisprudence and could lead to a review of sentences imposed for similar cases.

However, Diva Sativa does not believe that an eventual Supreme Court decision “will change so much” the lives of marijuana users.

“Decriminalizing is a first step and Brazil is already well behind” on that point, he said.

She considers it more necessary to change the Drug Law through “popular pressure.”

“The 2006 law is good in theory because it differentiates between users and traffickers, but in practice it imprisoned” thousands of people, young people, blacks, women, from the periphery, he opined.

EFE.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

