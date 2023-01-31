Home News Marijuana seized on Valley roads
Within the framework of the “Plan Cazador” operation, the Valle Police seized more than two tons of creepy-type marijuana on highways in the department.

Six people were also captured in the operation and a minor was apprehended, and five vehicles were immobilized.

The first case occurred on the La Paila – Armenia road, in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Seville, where the uniformed officers inspected a truck that was carrying 450 kilos of marijuana hidden in packages of different shapes and sizes. a man was captured

The second case occurred on the Andalucía – Cerritos highway, in the municipality of Bugalagrande, where they were transported: 50 kilograms of marijuana wrapped in 39 packages and distributed in two large suitcases in a public service vehicle.

In this case, three people were captured, two men and a woman, and the apprehension of a minor.

more cases

The third case occurred on the Mediacanoa – La Virginia road, Ricaurte township, Bolívar municipality, where the authorities found 99 packages of different sizes in an abandoned truck, wrapped in black and white bags.

The fourth case was on the Mediacanoa – La Virginia road, in the municipality of Zarzal, where 540 kilograms of marijuana wrapped in 1,020 packages were found in a private vehicle. The driver was arrested.

The fifth case occurred on the Cali – Andalucía road, at the Betania tollbooth, where a van ignored the stop and fled the place, but was found abandoned in the urban perimeter of Andalucía with 129 packages with 600 kilograms of dope.

Photo: Valley Police

