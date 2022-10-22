The issues of work always at the center of professional life. Marina Elvira Calderone, after a degree in International Business Economics, became a labor consultant in 1994, then a director of the National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants and since November 2005 president. Born in Bonorva, in the province of Sassari on 30 July 1965, and graduated in Cagliari, she founded with her husband, also a labor consultant, a company between professionals (Calderone & De Luca ST, based in Rome, Cagliari and Reggio Calabria). Her experience in her consultancy has seen her active alongside companies operating in various sectors of activity, with skills that embrace the corporate governance structures of listed and non-listed companies.

His curriculum includes assistance in trade union negotiations and industrial relations, in the alternative settlement of labor disputes and in corporate reorganization processes, as well as in the field of bankruptcy law and in the management of employment relationships in the presence of insolvency proceedings as a part technician. But there were other commitments: presidency of the European Club of Labor Law Professions in 2006, of the Permanent Unitary Committee of Professional Orders and Colleges in 2009 and, since 2015, member of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC). From 2014 to 2020 she was also a member of the Board of Directors of Finmeccanica today Leonardo. More recent the appointments as President of WALP – World Association of Labor Professions (2019), as member of the Steering Committee of the Welfare Observatory of the Luiss Business School and of the Uni – Italian Standardization Body, dating back to 2021 as well of the Vice Presidency of the Italian Professions Association.

Honorary member of UNELM (Uniunea Naional a Experilor in Legislaia Muncii – National Association of Labor Law Experts of Romania), she was awarded the title of Graduado Social de Honor by the General Council of Los Colejos Oficiales de Graduados Sociales of Spain . During the Conte I government there was talk of her as a possible president of the INPS. In recent years, his merit has been to bring the Labor Consultants out of the shadows, also thanks to the Labor Festival, the annual meeting of the Order: at the latest edition in Bologna, the thirteenth, many political leaders (but not Minister Orlando), including Giorgia Meloni, with a video message in which she stated that the minimum wage is “a red herring” and citizenship income did not work. According to Calderone, the DRC should be thoroughly revised, because there was a lack of implementation simplicity and systemic support and active policies proved to be unsuccessful.

With regard to the social security system, he stated that it is necessary to sensitize the new generations to an adequate management of the severance pay and supplementary pensions, but also to guarantee a true reconciliation of the life and work times of women and to increase the possibilities of accompanying the work of a audience of subjects who today, however, are excluded from the work circuits. Concluding the assembly of the order of consultants in June, Calderone pointed out that the 300 speakers and 75 moments of meetings gave the dimension of “a category that knows where to go”: “We will see each other in the autumn in November, in Rome for the next national youth congress, ”he announced. An appointment you will attend as a minister.