Marína Gálisová: Girkin called Putin a cowardly loafer – maybe for the last time | Opinions | .a week

things are happening in Russia. Girkin was detained this morning and accused of extremism, his wife wrote on Telegram – adding that she did not know where he was taken. She herself is somewhere outside of Moscow (apparently in the Donbas) and she only received information about her husband’s arrest from the doorman of their house. He was allegedly visited by unknown men, told to pack up, asked if he wanted to inform his family, and he said no. Then they took him away and now he has a section on his neck for extremism.

It’s a surprise and it’s not. The accusation of extremism is something that Igor Vsevolodovič Girkin has longed for. He indulged in Putin and his war, precisely because he is not a dissident. He wrote about the fact that Putin lost his war a long time ago, that he is conducting it completely wrongly, that he surrounds himself with incompetent people – because Putin himself is incompetent. He’s been getting away with it until now – so the fact that it’s taken so long is surprising, and it’s also a bit of a mystery why he suddenly stopped getting it.

