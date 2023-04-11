Home News Marína Gálisová: Macron put it on Trump | Opinions | .a week
above all, the change for the better could be seen in the Western unity in the face of the Russian attack. NATO, vilified from various sides for years, declared half-dead and dysfunctional, suddenly proved to be the necessary and only barrier against an aggressive Russia. As a result, even those countries that previously did not bother to finance it (not even big, rich Germany was willing to contribute four percent of its GDP) began to appreciate it. And from the USA, where Donald Trump previously approached NATO as a precious pastime, since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Joe Biden’s assurances have mainly been heard that the Alliance must be supported, paid for and contributed to by all its members, including the USA.

Security cooperation between the European and American shores of the Atlantic once again became a certainty that standard politicians did not allow themselves to question. It was good for us too. Slovakia, for which NATO is the only guarantee of security against Russian expansionism, could draw security from this renewed strong position of the North Atlantic Alliance in a difficult time.

